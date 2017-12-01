Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Transit-workers union, streetcar operator strike labor-peace deal

Transit-workers union, streetcar operator strike labor-peace deal

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 1, 2017 3:30 pm

Even as lawmakers seek to ban government-mandated labor-peace agreements, the operator picked for Milwaukee's new streetcar has reached just such an agreement with a local transit-workers union. The private agreement is meant to ensure that workers running the new $124 million streetcar system will be able to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 without fear ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo