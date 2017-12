NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a death at a logging site in central Wisconsin.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call of a possible death at a logging site in the Rock Dam area on Friday afternoon. Investigators say a logging employee had died near logging equipment.

The coroner pronounced the worker dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not released.

OSHA is investigating along with the county sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.