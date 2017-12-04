Car strikes Capitol building

Quantcast
By: Associated Press December 4, 2017 9:44 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A car struck the Wisconsin Capitol building over the weekend after the driver apparently suffered medical troubles.

Dane County Communications tells WKOW-TV that a report came in of a vehicle rolling into a wall of the Capitol building about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A firetruck and an ambulance responded.

A state Department of Administration representative says the driver was apparently suffering medical troubles, which led to the crash.

There was no reported damage to the Capitol. No one else was in the car when it crashed. The condition of the driver is not known.

