Milwaukee County plans to test Domes building materials

Milwaukee County plans to test Domes building materials

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 4, 2017 3:25 pm

Before pushing ahead with repairs to the Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee County are trying to get a detailed account of the deteriorating structures' condition. County officials now have various options for the three-domed horticultural complex on Milwaukee’s south side. The possibilities range from simple repairs to a total building replacement and could cost anywhere from $14 million to $70 million. A destination ...

