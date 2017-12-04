St. Francis mayor facing ouster over reconditioning plant

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of St. Francis is facing an effort to oust her from office for the second time in as many years.

The Journal Sentinel reports that some residents believe Mayor CoryAnn St. Marie-Carls has not addressed their complaints about an industrial barrel reconditioning plant they say is a public health nuisance.

St. Francis resident Brittany Spoke started a petition drive to recall St. Marie-Carls. The 29-year old Spoke has filled out formal paperwork and has recall yard signs prepared.

St. Marie-Carls could not be reached for comment. She issued a news release vowing to be responsive to residents regarding developments with the Mid-America Steel Drum Properties, which is currently under investigation for environmental and workplace violations.

City council members had called for St. Marie-Carls to resign in 2016.