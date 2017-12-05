BMO Harris opens new Milwaukee north-side branch

BMO Harris Bank has opened a new branch in Sherman Park across the street from where an old branch was damaged amid protests and riots that broke in August 2016.

Company officials announced on Tuesday that the new 2,200-square-foot building, at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave., is the first “smart branch: the bank has in Wisconsin.

Its features include a drive through, video-conference technology, on-demand access to a variety of specialized bank professionals and “smart” ATM services that allow customers to make withdrawals without using a debit card.

The project was developed by the Milwaukee-based firm Compass Properties. Ground was broken for it in May.

“We are pleased that our efforts helped to keep BMO Harris in the Sherman Park neighborhood, and equally pleased to get this project completed on time and within budget,” Sheldon Oppermann, executive vice president of Compass Properties, said in a statement.

A pair of community leaders meanwhile have plans to turn the former BMO branch into a neighborhood entrepreneurial hub. The Sherman Phoenix project will be able to house as many as 12 small businesses owned by area residents.

The developers of that project are Juli Kaufmann and JoAnne Sabir.