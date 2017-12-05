MMSD awards Estabrook Dam demo contract

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District has tapped Terra Engineering & Construction Corp. to demolish the Estabrook Dam.

The Madison-based contractor submitted a low bid this fall to perform the demolition work. Members of the MMSD Commission officially awarded the contract this week. Terra Engineering said it could perform the work for $844,421.

Other bids the district received ranged in amount from about $1.3 million to $2.3 million. Six contractors in all submitted bids.

The work is expected to start early next year.

The demolition work follows a long-fought battle among public officials over whether the dam should be repaired or torn down. Those who favor demolition argued the dam pollutes the Milwaukee River. Others, meanwhile, said the dam provides recreational opportunities to residents.

MMSD is receiving more than $2 million worth of grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to remove the dam.