BUILDING BLOCKS: Florence Middle/High School

Project name: Florence Middle/High School addition and remodel
Address: 425 Olive Ave., Florence
Cost: $14.5 million
Start date: August 2017
Estimated completion date: September 2018
Owner: School District of Florence County
General Contractor: Miron Construction Co., Neenah
Lead Architect: Bray Associates-Architects, Sheboygan
Significance to the region: School-district voters approved the project as part of a two-question, $14.5 million referendum held in November 2016. The scope of work includes renovating the science, technology, engineering, art and math area of the middle and high school, also known as the STEAM area. In addition, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and telecommunications systems are being overhauled, and the roof, windows and doors are being replaced.