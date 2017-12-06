BUILDING BLOCKS: Florence Middle/High School

Project name: Florence Middle/High School addition and remodel

Address: 425 Olive Ave., Florence

Cost: $14.5 million

Start date: August 2017

Estimated completion date: September 2018

Owner: School District of Florence County

General Contractor: Miron Construction Co., Neenah

Lead Architect: Bray Associates-Architects, Sheboygan

Significance to the region: School-district voters approved the project as part of a two-question, $14.5 million referendum held in November 2016. The scope of work includes renovating the science, technology, engineering, art and math area of the middle and high school, also known as the STEAM area. In addition, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and telecommunications systems are being overhauled, and the roof, windows and doors are being replaced.