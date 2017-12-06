Oscar Mayer equipment from Wisconsin plant up for sale

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 2,000 pieces of equipment from the shuttered Oscar Mayer plant in Wisconsin are up for auction.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the equipment is now available for purchase at the Madison plant and online.

Reich Brothers Holdings and Rabin Worldwide are two companies that buy shut-down factories and sell the assets. They are the organizers of the current three-day sale, which will put grinders, packaging equipment, printing machines and refrigeration units on the market, among other things.

Oscar Mayer’s parent company, Kraft Heinz, closed the plant in Madison in June as part of a corporate restructuring that resulted from the 2015 merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Co. About a third of the facility’s equipment was taken to other Kraft Heinz factories. Reich and Rabin bought the remaining equipment in October.