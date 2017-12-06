Republican Stroebel selected to serve on budget committee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator whom Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called a “terrorist” over his negotiating tactics has been appointed to the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.

Sen. Duey Stroebel replaces Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, who resigned from the Legislature last month after being appointed secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Stroebel will serve on the committee for the remainder of the legislative session, which runs through the end of 2018. The Legislature is expected to be in session only a handful of days in 2018, meaning the budget committee will have a light workload.

Vos branded Stroebel and two others terrorists for negotiating deals on the budget this year directly with the governor, rather than through legislative leadership.

Stroebel is from Saukville and was first elected in 2011.