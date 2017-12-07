2017 Deer Hunting Photos

The Daily Reporter readers helped thin the herd during deer season this year. Readers submitted their photos from the season, including a few 11-pointers.

To see your photo here, send it to hunting@dailyreporter.com.

We will select one winner for a $50 gift card to a sporting goods store.

Here are this year’s photos:

Nate Jackowski of Payne and Dolan shot this deer on the Friday after Thanksgiving while doing drives on public hunting grounds in Walworth County. It’s an 11-pointer and green scores 175 3/4 inches. Matthew Friemoth, of Neillsville, shot his buck during bow season — six days after his 18th birthday. He is the son of Jeff Friemoth, of Gerke Excavating, and Deanna Friemoth, of Larson Construction of Chippewa Falls. Alyssa Bloechl, of H.J. Martin and Son, shot this 7-pointer, her first buck, in Lincoln County near Gleason on private land on Nov. 19th. Bloechl used her father’s .270 hunting rifle and they are adding this deer to the long line of deer harvested with it by members of my family.

Dylan Lienhardt, of Miron Construction, shot this buck. Jordan Hale, from AECOM, passed up a lot of smaller bucks before this one finally showed up. Dan Voss, of Miron Construction, shot this 11-pointer on the opening weekend in Waupaca County.

Eighty-year-old Bob Lee Sr., founder of Lee Mechanical, celebrated his 60th anniversary of opening day with an 11-point buck shot in the back woods of his 100-acre farm in Burlington. Grace Rogalla, 10, daughter of Chad Rogalla, a Local 139 member, harvested her first deer this season. This was her first year hunting during mentor hunt, even though she has been hunting with her dad, Chad, since she was 2. Chad works for Integrity Grading and Excavating. Brian Hanson, of Gerke Excavating, got his deer on Sept. 23 in La Crosse County. It was his first buck with a bow.

Randy Hinkes, of Pewaukee-based TOTAL Mechanical, took this 10-pointer with a bow in Richland County on Oct. 28. Tyler Adair, of Adair Commercial Flooring, took two 10-pointers and one 8-pointer. Justin Polster, of Hunzinger Construction, shows off his deer in Spring Green on Nov. 19.



