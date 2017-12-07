Uline stage to be rebuilt on Summerfest grounds

Milwaukee World Festival, the owners of Summerfest, and Uline have plans to build a new Uline Warehouse stage at the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

Eppstein Uhen Architects has been selected to design the project and guide it through its construction phase. Before the work can begin, though, it still must be approved by the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Besides helping to build the Uline Warehouse venue, Uline will continue as the Official Office Supplier of Summerfest.

This latest agreement continues a partnership that began in 2011 when Pleasant Prairie-based Uline sponsored the Sports Court. In 2013, the company became a festival-stage sponsor, named the Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite.

The Uline Warehouse stage has been the performance venue used by a variety of headliners over the years, including Hunter Hayes, Chris Issak, T-Pain, Michael McDonald, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, OK Go, Brett Eldridge, “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Chainsmokers.