Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / UW-Milwaukee students vote against renovation project

UW-Milwaukee students vote against renovation project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 7, 2017 11:20 am

UW-Milwaukee students have voted against a proposed student-fee increase that would have helped pay for renovations to the 60-year-old Student Union building. Students voted 8,856-6,570 against the $124-per-semester fee increase. The referendum was only advisory in nature. The Board of Regents and UW System still have the ultimate say on whether the renovation project can move forward. Renovations plan call ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo