AG: State can’t enforce sprinkler rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says state regulators can’t enforce a rule requiring sprinklers in large apartment buildings.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Standards adopted a rule in 2008 that requires sprinklers in apartment buildings with more than four units built after Jan. 1, 2011.

In 2011, Republicans adopted statutes known as Act 21 that prohibit state agencies from writing rules that go further than what’s spelled out in state law, which says sprinklers are required in apartment buildings with more than 20 units.

DSPS officials decided this past July that the 2011 law has rendered the 2008 sprinkler requirement unenforceable.

Schimel issued a legal opinion Friday saying the requirement is stricter than state law and can’t be enforced.