Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Business Digest for Dec. 8, 2017

Business Digest for Dec. 8, 2017

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 8, 2017 1:59 pm

Daniel White has been named vice president of Veit & Co., the Rogers, Minn.-based specialty contractor recently announced.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo