Marquette makes changes to athletic performance research center, plans groundbreaking

Marquette University officials have given the green light to a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the college’s athletic-performance research center, even as the project’s size has been decreased and its location moved.

Marquette’s Board of Trustees approved the project’s first phase late last week. University officials now plan to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony in coming weeks, according to a news release.

The project was initially proposed to have between 250,000 and 300,000 square feet and occupy four city blocks bordered by 6th Street, 10th Street, West Michigan Street and the Marquette Interchange.

The center will now go up at a smaller site near the corner of West Wells and 12th streets, at “the heart of campus,” the release states. Brian Dorrington, a spokesman for Marquette, said the first phase will have about 50,000 square feet. He declined to provide details for future work.

The new center will be built in phases, in accordance with a long-term master plan for the site. Dorrington said there could be as many as three additional phases.

The first phase will include research space, locker rooms and support space for the university’s lacrosse and golf teams, strength and conditioning spaces for the university’s athletics department and laboratories where research on human performance will take place.

The new plans were the result of extensive analysis finding that Marquette’s new seasonal dome meets the university’s need for covered field space.

The seasonal dome was built in January.

“This new location is smarter and more convenient for our student-athletes, faculty and staff that will be housed in the APRC,” Marquette president Michael Lovell said in a statement. “While the location has changed, our vision to advance our mission through innovative sports and human performance research remains unchanged.”

University officials have already conducted environmental tests at the new site.

The lead architect on the project is Chicago-based Perkins & Will, and Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee office is overseeing the construction work.