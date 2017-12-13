BUILDING BLOCKS: Seven04 Place Apartments

Project name: Seven04 Place Apartments

Address: 704-10 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

Cost: $12.6 million

Size: The project consists of a four-story, 60-unit apartment building

Start date: Asbestos-remediation and interior-demolition work is already underway; construction is expected to begin in the next month or so

Estimated completion date: December 2018

Developer: Rule Enterprises LLC, Milwaukee, and Impact Seven, Rice Lake

General Contractor: Catalyst Construction LLC, Milwaukee

Lead Architect: ARC-INT Architecture, Milwaukee

Number of workers employed: Between 80 to 90 workers will be needed

Significance to the region: Brandon Rule, president of Rule Enterprises, said for some time he has been interested in developing an apartment project that offers affordable housing. He said he’s concerned the ongoing redevelopment of Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood will make it tough for some long-time residents to continue to afford living there. The 60-unit building will include 51 affordable units for families who earn less than 80 percent of the area medium income. The project will be financed in part with low-income tax credits, a state brownfield grant, private money, city funds and other sources.

Project Challenge: The project site, which now houses an underused industrial building, is expected to need some fairly expensive environmental-cleanup work. Its unstable soils also mean the building’s foundation will have to be dug deeper than is usual.