Buildings along West St. Paul Avenue added to State Register of Historic Places

The Wisconsin Historical Society has added a section of West St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee to the State Register of Historic Places.

The area, known as the West St. Paul Avenue Industrial Historic District, consists of 22 industrial buildings along 10 blocks between 11th and 21st streets. Each of the properties now qualifies for historic tax credits, according to a news release.

The historic district is a product a period of industrial growth that occurred in the Menomonee Valley region between the 1880s and 1950s. Some of the manufacturers who set up shop along the street include Cutler-Hammer, National Enamel and Stamping Co. and Geuder, Paeschke & Frey.

In addition to the state designation, the area will be recommended for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A decision on that possibility is expected by the end of January.

“The historic district listing is an exciting part of building St. Paul Avenue’s identity and positioning the corridor for further redevelopment,” Corey Zetts, executive director of Menomonee Valley Partners, said in the release.

The non-profit group is seeking to make various improvements to the Menomonee Valley area, which lies west of downtown Milwaukee.