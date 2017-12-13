Quantcast
Wisconsin Foxconn plant may get $140M electricity project

By: Associated Press December 13, 2017 1:26 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — A utility company is asking state regulators to approve a $140 million project to supply electricity to the massive Foxconn manufacturing operation being built in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that American Transmission Co. says the massive plant is expected to draw six times more power than the next-largest factory in the state. ATC wants to build a new substation east of the new factory. The substation will be connected to the factory using high-voltage power lines.

The company plans to file an application with the state Public Service Commission in February and seek a decision on the project by August.

ATC says that if the project is approved, construction would begin late next year.

ATC says the cost of the project would be spread among about 5 million residential electric customers over 40 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

