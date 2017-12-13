WisDOT closing part of I-43 to inspect damaged bridge

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to close off the northbound lanes of Interstate 43 on Thursday night near Muskego to inspect a bridge that was damaged in a recent collision.

WisDOT is sending crews out to inspect the County Highway Y bridge, which was damaged on Dec. 1 after a dump truck hit the structure. The lane closings are expected to begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Department officials say the inspection will provide a more detailed assessment of the damage to the bridge, which isn’t visible from the ground.

Traffic will be diverted from the interstate, but will be allowed to re-enter using nearby interchange ramps. The inspection work is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. on Friday.