Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Kiewit Corp. moving new headquarters to downtown Omaha

Kiewit Corp. moving new headquarters to downtown Omaha

By: Associated Press December 15, 2017 10:43 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A construction and engineering company is moving its new headquarters to downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Kiewit Corp. reached a “memorandum of understanding” with Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday. The city will vacate the area near the development and help the company acquire the rest of the land it needs. Officials say the company is working to purchase one more parcel of land.

The downtown location is near the company’s training center that opened in February.

The office building and parking garage will be able to hold up to 650 people. The project may cost as much as $76 million.

Kiewit Corp., which is building Milwaukee’s streetcar line, has hired Noddle Development Co. and architecture firm HDR Inc. for the project. The company may be able to move into the facility as early as 2020.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo