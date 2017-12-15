Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / OSHA, NAWIC renew alliance for five years

OSHA, NAWIC renew alliance for five years

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 15, 2017 2:18 pm

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Association of Women in Construction recently renewed their partnership to continue the promotion of safe working conditions for women construction workers, the federal agency announced.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo