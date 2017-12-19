Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Former DNR head to lead Midwest EPA region

Former DNR head to lead Midwest EPA region

By: Associated Press December 19, 2017 12:30 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former state Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp has been appointed to be regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency office that includes Wisconsin.

The appointment announced Tuesday comes at the same time that Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group is beginning work on building a $10 billion flat-screen production plant in southeast Wisconsin that has raised concerns among environmentalists.

Stepp will oversee environmental protection laws and regulations in the region that includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Stepp left the Wisconsin DNR in August to serve as a deputy regional administrator for the EPA region that includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says Stepp’s background working as a state cabinet official, as a member of the Legislature and previously as a small business owner “will bring a fresh perspective.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo