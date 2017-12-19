Former DNR head to lead Midwest EPA region

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former state Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp has been appointed to be regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency office that includes Wisconsin.

The appointment announced Tuesday comes at the same time that Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group is beginning work on building a $10 billion flat-screen production plant in southeast Wisconsin that has raised concerns among environmentalists.

Stepp will oversee environmental protection laws and regulations in the region that includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Stepp left the Wisconsin DNR in August to serve as a deputy regional administrator for the EPA region that includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says Stepp’s background working as a state cabinet official, as a member of the Legislature and previously as a small business owner “will bring a fresh perspective.”