House passes massive tax package; Senate to vote next

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER and MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gleeful Republicans on Tuesday muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the country’s tax laws in more than three decades through the House. House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed criticism of the widely unpopular package and insisted “results are what’s going to make this popular.”

The vote, largely along party lines, was 227-203 and capped a GOP sprint to deliver a big legislative accomplishment to President Donald Trump after a year of congressional stumbles and non-starters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would vote Tuesday evening, sending the legislation to Trump for his signature.

The massive $1.5 trillion package would touch every American taxpayer and every corner of the U.S. economy, providing steep tax cuts to businesses and the wealthy, and more modest tax cuts to middle- and low-income families. It would push the national debt ever higher.

The standard deduction used by most families would be nearly doubled, to $24,000 for a married couple. Taxypayers who itemize would meanwhile lose some deductions.

“We’re delivering a tax code that provides more jobs, fairer taxes and bigger paychecks to Americans across the country,” said Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, Republican chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. “Our local job creators will see the lowest rates in modern history so they can invest more in their workers and in their future.”

Democrats called the bill a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy. They said it would provide little if any tax help to the less-than-well-to-do and would not increase the chances that business owners would use their gains to hire more workers or raise wages.

And the Republicans’ contention that the bill will make taxes so simple that millions will be able to file “on a postcard” — an idea repeated often by the president — was simply mocked.

“What happened to the postcard? We’re going to have to carry around a billboard for tax simplification,” declared Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee.

The tax reductions for corporations would be permanent whereas the cuts for individuals would have to expire in 2026 in order to comply with Senate budget rules. The tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in February in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks.

During debate, decorum on the House floor was fleeting as two New Yorkers — a Democrat and a Republican — voiced opinions about the bill. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., yelled, “Hell no” in opposition. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., replied, “Hell yes!” The proceedings were interrupted several times by protesters shouting from the gallery.

The bill is unpopular among the public, and Democrats plan to campaign against it in next year’s congressional elections. Senate Democrats used a video screen at a luncheon on Tuesday to post poll numbers related to the bill.

“This bill will come back to haunt them, as Frankenstein did,” said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Not so, said Ryan, who has worked for years on the tax overhaul.

“When we get this done, when people see their withholding improving, when they see jobs occurring, when they see bigger paychecks, a fairer tax system, a simpler tax code, that’s what’s going to produce the results,” said Ryan, R-Wis.

The bill would reduce the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The top tax rate for individuals would be lowered from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

It would scale back a popular deduction for state and local taxes, repeal a central provision of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Despite GOP talk of spending discipline, the plan is projected to add $1.46 trillion to the country’s debt over a decade. GOP lawmakers say they expect Congress to vote in the future to continue the tax cuts. If that happens, it will drive up deficits even further.

Republicans acknowledged they still have to convince many Americans of the benefits of their bill. Many voters in surveys see the legislation as a boost to the wealthy, such as Trump and his family, and only a minor gain for the middle class.

“I don’t think we’ve done a good job messaging,” said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. “I don’t think we’ve gotten out there with specifics, and the final bill has only come together in the last week or so. Now, you’re able to look at the final product.”

The bill would double the current $1,000-per-child tax credit to $2,000. As much as $1,400 would be available in IRS refunds for families who owe little or no taxes. Parents would have to provide children’s Social Security numbers to receive the child credit, a proposal intended to deny the credit to people who are in the U.S. illegally.

The legislation would also repeal an important part of the health-care law — a requirement that all Americans carry health insurance or face a penalty — as the GOP looks to unravel a law it failed to repeal and replace this past summer.

The bill would initially provide tax cuts to Americans of all incomes. But if the tax cuts for individuals expire, most Americans — those making less than $75,000 — would see tax increases in 2027, according to congressional estimates.

Disgruntled Republican lawmakers from high-tax New York, New Jersey and California receded into the background as the tax train rolled. They opposed a new cap that will prevent filers from claiming more than $10,000 worth of deductions for state and local income, property and sales taxes. The cap remains in the final bill.

The deduction is especially important to residents of high-tax states.

Several defectors reaffirmed their “No” votes for the final bill on Tuesday. Rep. Peter King conveyed what his constituents in his Long Island, New York, district were telling him about the tax bill: “Nothing good, especially from Republicans. … It’s certainly unpopular in my district,” he said.

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Alan Fram contributed to this report.