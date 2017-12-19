Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / In response to American Sewer issues, Milwaukee could do business differently with contractors

In response to American Sewer issues, Milwaukee could do business differently with contractors

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 19, 2017 1:56 pm

Responding to recent scandals at public-job sites, Milwaukee aldermen signed off Tuesday on a series of policies that could eventually change the way contractors do business with the city.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo