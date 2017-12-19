Quantcast
Home / Construction / Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment

Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment

By: Associated Press December 19, 2017 10:19 am

Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.

