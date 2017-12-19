Work on Highway 441 rebuild to end a year early

Work on State Highway 441 near Appleton will wrap up a year ahead of schedule, Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced on Monday.

State officials now expect the work to be finished in 2019, rather than 2020. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rebuilding a six-mile stretch of Highway 441 – also known as U.S. Highway 10 – running from Fox Crossing in Winnebago County to Appleton’s Oneida Street. The work will add two lanes to the highway’s current four lanes and build a second bridge over Lake Butte des Morts.

The governor’s office also announced that a crucial part of the project – a diverging-diamond interchange being built where State Highway 441 meets Oneida Street – will be completed in 2018. State officials said the project’s schedule is being advanced in response to savings last year on various highway projects. WisDOT attributed those savings to lower-than-expected gas prices and increased competition among bidders for road contracts.

Work on the Highway 441 reconstruction started in 2014. The budget for the project had initially been $482 million but has since been reduced to $400 million.