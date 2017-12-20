Racine water utility award contracts for Foxconn project

The Racine Water Works Commission has recommended D.K. Contractors be awarded a contract for water-main work along Interstate 94’s east frontage road in Mount Pleasant, marking the start of utility work for the $10 billion Foxconn project.

The contract will have the water main built along the frontage road between state highways 20 and 11. In addition, the commission recommended that Green Bay-based Advance Construction be awarded the contract for the construction of a second water main along County Highway H from the Renaissance water tower to County Highway KR.

Both projects will begin in January and mark the start of water-main work related to the Foxconn development. The Taiwanese manufacturer has plans to build a 20 million-square-foot manufacturing campus in the area, where it will make LCD screens for electronic devices.

The Racine water utility received 13 bids for the frontage road water-main work. Pleasant Prairie-based D.K. Contractors’s low bid was for about $2 million.

The Highway H work elicited 10 bids, and Advanced Construction’s low bid came in at roughly $5.3 million. The water main will provide water to a large concrete batch plant for the Foxconn project, as well as the company’s LCD assembly building.

Both projects are scheduled to wrap up in April.