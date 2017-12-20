raSmith opens Mount Pleasant office

raSmith, a Brookfield-based civil engineering and surveying firm, has opened an office in Mount Pleasant, a step that company officials say will benefit clients involved in the $10 billion Foxconn project.

“Our local presence will benefit both our local government clients and those involved in the Foxconn development,” Richard Smith, president of raSmith, said in a news release. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the overall momentum and economic growth that Foxconn will bring to the state of Wisconsin.”

The Mount Pleasant office will initially employ engineers, construction-services staff workers and survey crews, but the company plans to expand its presence there in 2018.

raSmith employs 200 people with eight offices throughout Wisconsin and the U.S., including Brookfield, Mount Pleasant, Madison, Appleton, Cedarburg, Naperville, Ill., Irvine, Calif. and Oakmont, Pa.