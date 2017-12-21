Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / PLA deal reached for new Potawatomi hotel tower

PLA deal reached for new Potawatomi hotel tower

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com December 21, 2017 12:42 pm

The new hotel tower to be built for the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee will go up under a project–labor agreement.

The Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council announced this week that it has entered into a project-labor agreement, also known as a PLA, with the Forest County Potawatomi and Gilbane Building Company for the construction of the new tower.  Gilbane Building Co.’s Milwaukee office and Greenfire Management Services, a Milwaukee-based construction-management company owned by the Potawatomi Business Development Corp., are overseeing the project.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino plans to expand the hotel at its Milwaukee property with the construction of a second tower.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino plans to expand the hotel at its Milwaukee property with the construction of a second tower.

PLAs direct construction work to union companies in return for promises to not use strikes or other disruptions to slow a project’s progress. PLA proponents generally argue that the agreements help ensure large jobs are delivered on time and under budget.

Opponents, in contrast, contend that a PLA will prevent certain companies — often non-union contractors — from bidding. Less competition could drive up project costs because contractors will have fewer rivals whose bids must be undercut to win the contract.

The construction of a second hotel tower at the Potawatomi Casino site will add 119 new hotel rooms on top of an existing four-story structure.

The total number of rooms at the hotel will increase to 500. The 180,000-square-foot addition will also have a spa, a new pastry kitchen and additional meeting space, all of which will be placed in a four-level infill area.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo