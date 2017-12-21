PLA deal reached for new Potawatomi hotel tower

The new hotel tower to be built for the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee will go up under a project–labor agreement.

The Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council announced this week that it has entered into a project-labor agreement, also known as a PLA, with the Forest County Potawatomi and Gilbane Building Company for the construction of the new tower. Gilbane Building Co.’s Milwaukee office and Greenfire Management Services, a Milwaukee-based construction-management company owned by the Potawatomi Business Development Corp., are overseeing the project.

PLAs direct construction work to union companies in return for promises to not use strikes or other disruptions to slow a project’s progress. PLA proponents generally argue that the agreements help ensure large jobs are delivered on time and under budget.

Opponents, in contrast, contend that a PLA will prevent certain companies — often non-union contractors — from bidding. Less competition could drive up project costs because contractors will have fewer rivals whose bids must be undercut to win the contract.

The construction of a second hotel tower at the Potawatomi Casino site will add 119 new hotel rooms on top of an existing four-story structure.

The total number of rooms at the hotel will increase to 500. The 180,000-square-foot addition will also have a spa, a new pastry kitchen and additional meeting space, all of which will be placed in a four-level infill area.