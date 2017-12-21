Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Proposal would help insulate builders from personal-injury lawsuits

Proposal would help insulate builders from personal-injury lawsuits

By: Erika Strebel December 21, 2017 10:37 am

Builders, architects and others involved in construction work could be getting additional protection from liability for certain injuries that occur after their projects are completed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo