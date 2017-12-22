Quantcast
Tollway awards nearly $1B in construction work this year

By: Associated Press December 22, 2017 12:00 pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Directors of Illinois’ toll highways have approved five more construction contracts totaling $20 million.

The Illinois Tollway board of directors’ action Thursday brings the year’s total to nearly $1 billion in construction and engineering contracts. The work has been awarded to 78 different contractors.

It’s part of the 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.

Tollway Executive Director Greg Bedalov says the investment improves travel but added that it means “we are a driving force for increasing economic development opportunities in the diverse communities we serve.”

During the capital program’s first six years, the Illinois Tollway has obligated more than $5 billion. Officials say $1.5 billion of that has been committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. They say the work has created and retained more than 56,000 jobs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

