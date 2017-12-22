Wisconsin gains year-over-year construction jobs in November

Wisconsin was among 40 states that added construction jobs in the year-long period running through November this year.

Citing seasonally adjusted numbers, the Associated General Contractors of America reported Friday that Wisconsin gained 800 construction jobs between November 2016 and November 2017. AGC officials attributed the gains seen in Wisconsin and 39 other states in part to expectations that demand will continue to increase in response to the federal government’s recent adoption of a new tax plan and regulatory changes.

“There were robust construction gains in most parts of the country as the economy continues to expand,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC chief executive. “Demand should continue to grow as newly enacted tax cuts and regulatory reforms stimulate even more widespread economic growth.”

Even though Wisconsin added construction jobs over the course of a year, it was one of 11 states that lost jobs from October to November. Wisconsin was down 600 construction jobs over the course of that month, according to the AGC’s seasonally adjusted numbers.

Sandherr said most construction officials are optimistic about the New Year.

“This is one of the best business climates many firms have experienced in over a decade,” Sandherr said. “While Washington needs to address infrastructure funding, workforce shortages and multi-employer retirement reforms, 2018 looks to be a strong year for the industry.”