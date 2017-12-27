Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Northwestern Mutual project exceeds contracting, employment goals

Northwestern Mutual project exceeds contracting, employment goals

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 27, 2017 3:14 pm

The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project has surpassed its goals for contracting with small business and employing local residents, according to a final tally by project officials.

Work on the insurance company’s new downtown headquarters wrapped up this year, and its doors opened to employees in August. The $450 million, 1.1 million-square-foot project is often cited by city leaders as the starting point of the current construction boom in downtown Milwaukee.

Project plans had called for 25 percent of the projec

The silhouette of a construction worker shows through the glass of the Northwestern Mutual Tower project on Dec. 27 in Milwaukee. Work on the 1.1 million-square-foot, 550-foot-tall, 32-story building is moving indoors for the winter. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

A construction worker can be seen in 2016 through a glass curtain wall at the Northwestern Mutual Tower in Milwaukee. The project, which involved the construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot, 550-foot-tall, 32-story building, exceeded its goals for contracting with small businesses and employee local residents. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

t’s contracts to go to local small businesses, and at least 40 percent of its labor hours to be performed by workers certified through the city’s Residents Preference Program, an initiative designed to introduce employed or underemployed residents to careers in construction.

In a report submitted recently to city officials, Northwestern Mutual says it easily exceeded those goals. In fact, 31.4 percent of the project’s contracts were awarded to small businesses. The value of those contracts came to $127.1 million in total, nearly $26 million ahead of the project’s goal.

Resident workers meanwhile logged 43.5 percent of the labor hours needed for the project, putting in more than 64,000 hours more than what was needed to reach the goal.

The work was overseen by both Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt and the Milwaukee office of Gilbane Building Co. Prism Technical Management & Marketing Services was brought on to help Northwestern Mutual meet its goals and produce related reports.

More than 133 of the local residents employed on the project received job training from the recruiting and training group WRTP/BIG STEP.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo