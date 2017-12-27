Quantcast
Prosecutors can cite alleged threats in Dakota Access trial

Prosecutors can cite alleged threats in Dakota Access trial

December 27, 2017

A federal judge says prosecutors can cite threatening statements that a Denver woman made after she allegedly shot at police during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.

