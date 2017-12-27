Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker predicts tax change will result in $2,508 cut for typical family

Walker predicts tax change will result in $2,508 cut for typical family

By: Associated Press December 27, 2017 1:34 pm

Gov. Scott Walker's administration says the typical family of four in Wisconsin will see a $2,508 tax cut under the recently passed Republican tax overhaul.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo