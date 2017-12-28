Quantcast
Chance to make a mark draws Neal to real estate law

By: MaryBeth Matzek December 28, 2017 10:53 am

Alexandria Neal enjoys seeing how her work in real-estate law makes a difference in the wider world. “Whether it is constructing, buying or selling a property, you get to see the fruits of your labor,” said Neal, a lawyer in Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren’s real estate law practice in Milwaukee. “I enjoy working on contracts and ...

