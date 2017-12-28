Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Looking back: 2017 big year for industry in Wisconsin

Looking back: 2017 big year for industry in Wisconsin

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 28, 2017 2:36 pm

From massive manufacturing campuses to state budget showdowns, 2017 was a big year for the construction industry in Wisconsin. Here are highlights from some of the biggest stories of the past year:

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo