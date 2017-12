MILWAUKEE (AP) — We Energies has restored power to nearly 3,000 people who were left in the dark in Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV reports a downed wire caused the outage for 2,600 customers Wednesday. The outage happened at 9 a.m., leaving some customers scrambling to stay warm.

The outage came as Wisconsin and much of the Midwest deal with extremely frigid temperatures. It’s not known if the cold weather caused the wire to fall.