Business Digest for Jan. 2, 2018

Hoffman Construction receives MnDOT award

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, recently recognized Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co. for being the 2017 Best in Class for Outstanding Performance in Grading. The award came in recognition of the contractor’s work on TH 1 Eagles Nest project.

The project, near Ely, Minn., entailed the reconstruction and relocation of five miles of Highway 1 in northern Minnesota, work that required excavating more than 1 million cubic yards of dirt.

Dane County welcomes new department heads

Dane County recently name Greg Brockmeyer director of the Department of Administration and Laura Hicklin director of the Department of Land and Water Resources. Both have served as interim directors for the past several months.

Brockmeyer has been working for Dane County since 1997, and Hicklin first worked for the county in 1999 before returning in 2002 after working for the state.

Verona Road selected as top project

Roads & Bridges magazine has selected the first stage of the Verona Road project in Dane County as the top road project in North American for 2017.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is overseeing the reconstruction of U.S. highways 18 and 151 in Madison and Fitchburg. Strand Associates, of Madison, oversaw the design work. The three-year, $107 million project was completed on-time and under budget.

ABC of Wisconsin elected new board

Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin members have elected Greg Jones, president and chief executive of Monona-based Dave Jones Inc., as chair-elected of the group’s Board of Directors.

Members also elected three new board members, including: Kevin Day, of Beloit-based Corporate Contractors; Dan Gotto, of Marshfield-based Total Electric Service; and Steve Slawinski, of Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

Moore Construction Services hires Kwiatkowski

Joe Kwiatkowski has joined Moore Construction Services as a project superintendent. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the construction industry, and he has successfully managed commercial building projects of all sizes.

In this new role, Kwiatkowski manages daily operations on construction sites and oversees subcontractor work.