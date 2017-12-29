Walker signs order hoping to increase propane access

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed an executive order designed to increase access to propane for people who rely on it to heat their homes.

Walker signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency starting on Friday in response to propane outages and wait times.

Walker says the shortage is being caused by below-normal temperatures across the Midwest and a lack of drivers.

The order exempts drivers in the process of obtaining or transporting propane from certain federal and state requirements limiting how long they can be on the road.

It also forbids motor carriers to require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to work. And any driver on duty for more than 70 hours during eight consecutive days must be given at least 34 hours off.