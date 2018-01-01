Loggers bring millions to western Wisconsin county

By ELIZABETH DOHMS

Leader-Telegram

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Lavon Martin might be in the woods all day, and only his wife would know.

It’s not uncommon for the 20-plus-year logging veteran to work in the forest by himself from about 9 a.m. until dusk, but he always makes sure to call his wife at noon to let her know he’s all right.

Similar to his brothers, Martin started cutting wood when he was 14 years old as part of his family’s business, Martin’s Forestry, which has its main office in the village of Boyd. The Martins are part of a group of loggers who clear out selected trees in the county forest — an endeavor that generated $1 million worth of timber sales last year.

“It brings in a significant revenue to the county,” said Jody Gindt, county parks and forest supervisor.

County data show timber sales generated almost $1.5 million a year in 2014 and 2015, Gindt said, noting that the revenue from timber sales goes into the county’s general fund. That helps reduce the total tax levy – the amount of money the county raises from property taxes.

Not all the profits go to the general fund, though. The state mandates the county pay out a 10 percent severance-in-lieu-of-taxes to towns that are home to county forests.

The County Board decided to increase the minimum to 15 percent. Towns now also get a portion set according to the acreage of county forest within their borders.

“This is all county forest,” Gindt told the Leader-Telegram. “There’s not people building on it or private ownership to tax them on.”

In 2016, 15 percent of the total revenue generated came to $149,433. Of that, the town of Bridge Creek received $67,000, which amounted to about 45 percent.

That’s because about 45 percent of all forest land in Eau Claire County is in the town of Bridge Creek. The towns of Fairchild, Lincoln, Ludington, Seymour, Washington and Wilson have also benefited.

When Lavon Martin first arrived on a sale site in Eau Claire County, he quickly began looking for the spot where the wood he’d be cutting would be stored. Not long after he found it, he and others started separating logs according to their size and putting them in perfectly stacked rows. Limbs that would eventually become pulp were set on the other end of the piles from saw logs.

Eventually, bolts cut from the middle of the trees would be turned into products such as pallets. The windy limb wood at the top of the tree would become pulp after being sent to mills in places as nearby as Wausau.

Gindt said Eau Claire is lucky to have a grouping of Amish sawmills in Eau Claire and Clark counties.

“That helps us sell a ton of wood here,” he said. “A lot of these loggers utilize that resource, which helps us a ton because they can get rid of their product then.”

By looking at both the county’s own inventory and WisFIRS, a statewide database with computer models of forests across the state, foresters can get a good idea about which stands are ready to cut, said Jake Tumm, a county forester.

A stand — a grouping of trees with similar characteristics such as age and species — is first flagged for management.

Eau Claire County typically manages its forest through thinning out the acreage and through regeneration, which can be done manually or naturally.

Of about 52,000 acres of county forest, more than 41,000 are managed by the Parks and Forest Department and are used in timber sales.

But not all of it can be managed, partly because some of it is protected.

The county’s goal is to harvest about 1,000 acres a year.

“The reason we do that is so we don’t over-harvest,” Tumm said. “That way we’re not taking more than what we can sustain.”

The actual amount of board feet and tons of pulp extracted from a sale varies, though. Production amounts depend greatly on weather and market conditions.

The county sets a minimum price at which it will sell the species, and bids are then open to the county’s list of about 50 loggers, some of whom hail from as far east as Marathon County.

“They go through and bid what they feel they can pay and how much they want the sale,” Gindt said.

After bidding is over, the logger who has submitted highest bid generally wins, as long as he’s in good standing with the county.

Loggers have about two years to complete their work. They earn money by selling wood to the mills. They then pay the county from their earnings.

“We buy this wood and have a fixed price we agree to pay for it,” said Wendall Martin, brother of Lavon Martin. “It could be a year or two down the road before we actually get to it, and the pricing can change a fair bit from when we buy it to when we sell it.”

On a drive in northeastern Eau Claire County’s town of Wilson, Gindt points at an aspen cut, recalling working on it as a forester himself.

The twiggy trees, barely a few feet off the ground, are “babies,” Gindt said. The ones that have become a bit more mature are “teens,” dwarfed by “grandpas” on oak ridges.

“You’ve got this young aspen for grouse and deer, and they have a little bit of brooding areas, and then you have the big oak stands that have acorns in them,” Gindt said. “This a cool wildlife cut here.”

Gindt said that without forestry work, much of the wildlife populations that call the county forest home wouldn’t be there.

“They would eat themselves out of home,” he said. “They need this young cover.”

Beyond that, many of the trails enjoyed by those who use the county forests are the results of logging.

Management of timber also creates jobs and gives Eau Claire County a revenue boost that not all counties in Wisconsin can rely on.

“It’s a great resource,” Gindt said. “To just let it sit idle and not do any management on it would be horrible … This is a county forest. It’s a working forest.”