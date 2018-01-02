Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Lawmakers to hear proposal to change variance, plan review rules

Lawmakers to hear proposal to change variance, plan review rules

By: Erika Strebel January 2, 2018 1:45 pm

A bill going before lawmakers this week would make various changes to rules involving the approval of construction and plumbing plans and variances from building codes.

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo