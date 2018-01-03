Industry’s unemployment rate hits record low in November

The construction industry’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in November, marking the lowest rate on record for that month, according to non-seasonally adjusted numbers reported Wednesday by the Associated Builders & Contractors.

Nationally, the industry employed 191,000 more workers in November than in the same month a year ago.

“Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation in much of country in November likely helped overall construction activity,” said Bernard Markstein, president and chief economist of Markstein Advisors, who conducted the analysis for ABC. “Continued recovery and rebuilding efforts following 2017’s hurricanes, floods and wildfires has added to demand for workers, offsetting some of the normal seasonal downturn in construction employment.”

In Wisconsin, the construction-unemployment rate – at 5.7 percent – was slightly above the national average. Even so, Wisconsin was among 36 states that saw their construction-unemployment rates decrease from November 2016 to November 2017. Wisconsin’s rate fell by 1.1 percentage point in that year-long period.

Because the ABC reports non-seasonally adjusted numbers, it should come as little surprise that Wisconsin’s construction unemployment rate for November was slightly higher than the national average. Contractors in states with cold winters often will often lay off at least part of their workforces when weather conditions make outdoor work next-to impossible.

The differences seen between summer and winter months can thus be huge.

The ABC calculates the construction unemployment rate by looking at people who were last employed in the trades and are now looking for work.