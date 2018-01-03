US construction spending hit record high in November

By MATT OTT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. builders spent 0.8 percent more on construction projects in November, giving the industry its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

The advance in November follows the release of revised numbers showing a 0.9 percent gain for October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The increase brought total construction spending for the month to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1.26 trillion, an all-time high.

Private construction spending, which was up 1 percent from last month, also hit an all-time high.

The increase in spending by builders, along with a strong manufacturing report released separately on Wednesday, underscores the solid momentum the U.S. economy has going into the new year.

The increase in November was led by a solid advance in homebuilding, which rose 1 percent from October as strength in single-family construction offset weakness in apartment building. The construction of single-family homes rose 1.9 percent in November, offsetting a 1.3 percent drop in apartment building.

Non-residential construction rebounded 0.9 percent in November after declining in four of the last five months, led by office building, which rose by 5.5 percent.

Spending on transportation construction was up 3.7 percent, putting it 42.2 percent higher than it was a year ago, the largest advance by far for any sector.

Government construction posted a modest 0.2 percent increase after showing much bigger gains in the previous three months. Federal construction spending plunged 4.8 percent, showing the biggest drop in five months. That weakness was offset by a 0.7 percent rise in state and local construction, which accounts for more than 90 percent of total government activity.