Wisconsin woman refurbishes former firehouse

By BILL GUIDA

Kenosha News

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — There were skeptics aplenty when Rhonda Dutton bought a well-weathered, century-old former firehouse in Kenosha nine years ago with plans to rehabilitate, remodel and make it her home.

They underestimated her determination.

True, in October 2009, the building – once the Kenosha Fire Department’s original Station No. 4 – had yet to benefit from Dutton’s considerable abilities as a carpenter. But, even then, her goal of turning the interior into a highly functional thing of beauty came across with clear-eyed confidence.

At the time, she was living out of an Airstream trailer parked in an engine bay and just dating her current husband, Kenny Rottman.

Today, the Airstream functions as a guest bedroom, the couple are married and the rehabbed, remodeled building interior — particularly its second floor — is a marvel to behold.

Dutton said some tweaking remains to be done on the upper level. Many parts of the first floor are finished, but the lower level still has a ways to go.

“I bought it in 2008, and it’s been going hard at it up here the last two years,” Dutton told the Kenosha News .

She and Rottman point out unexpected detail after detail revealing the quality of superb craftsmanship and dedication that went into building the staircases, the second floor kitchen, master bedroom, restroom, dressing room and living room, as well as the great room, with its vaulted, tongue-and-groove, wood-finished ceiling.

From its refinished hardwood floors, wall sconces and hanging light fixtures, 1906-vintage handrails salvaged from the former Bain Elementary School and various other antique and antique-styled features, the building shows plenty of evidence that no half-steps were taken.

Real wood and bare brick walls add to the warm feel.

Rottman’s late father was once fire chief of Winthrop Harbor. Memorabilia from his father’s service — as well as items given to him by current and retired Kenosha firefighters — are enshrined in a first-floor corner nook.

Off to one side, a polished brass firefighter pole descends from the upstairs ceiling through a circular floor opening to the bottom floor.

The firehouse even served as the site of Rottman’s wedding in 2015.

Rottman, a former volunteer firefighter, answered the wall-mounted alarm bell and rode the pole down to meet his bride in the engine bay.

Dutton’s bridal march started from the three-story, hose-drying tower in the rear of the firehouse. Dutton’s dream, while still in progress, has already far exceeded not only her skeptics’ expectations but maybe even her own.

It has come to — or is coming to — fruition with some help from others. A neighbor helped Rottman strip original floorboards, baseboards, window sashes, doors, trim and other wood from the firehouse, along with wood salvaged from a 100-year-old farmhouse, a Chicago school and other sites.

Dutton’s sister and brother-in-law, Terry Evans and Hardy Evans, helped as well. Terry Evans created two stained glass windows; Hardy Evans ferreted out quality antiques, some of them salvaged from buildings elsewhere.

“How much money we’ve got invested in it, I don’t have a real tally,” said Dutton, a retired union carpenter. “Ninety percent was our sweat equity; 10 percent was paying friends and family. We had a licensed plumber and electrician for permitted work, of course.”

They also hired a plasterer and a drywall crew.

Dutton kept the plans and schematics inside her head, didn’t put them on paper and turned them into reality little by little. In the midst of it all, she made her home into a sort of diamond in the rough.

“People said, ‘Why are you buying that firehouse? Look where it is,'” Dutton said. “I said, ‘I didn’t buy it for the neighborhood. I bought it for the firehouse.’

Dutton is slow because she’s painstaking, Rottman said.

“We had a place to live. So, we didn’t have to hurry,” he said. “This is her passion. This is what she likes to do. She has a great eye. She picked out all these colors.”

Rottman said the process taught him not to doubt Dutton.

“It took 10 years,” Dutton said, “but I knew it would get here. I wanted something I could live in and work on. And look at it now.”