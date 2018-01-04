I-94 north-south frontage roads to begin next week

The remaining expansion work on the Interstate 94 north-south freeway in southeast Wisconsin will officially start next week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced.

Construction crews on Monday are scheduled to start a project to rebuild the east and west frontage roads along I-94 between County Highway KR and Highway 20 in Racine County as part of the FoxconnTechnology Group project. Road closures will commence on Wednesday, department officials said.

Utility work, meanwhile, is already underway in the area and is being coordinated with the reconstruction of the frontage roads.

The project is not expected to interfere with traffic on Highway 11, other than the fact no through-traffic will be allowed from the highway onto the frontage roads. Local traffic will still have access to area properties and businesses.

Department officials recently awarded the $12.7 million project to Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co.

WisDOT previously began work expanding the north-south stretch of interstate between Milwaukee and the Wisconsin-Illinois state line from six to eight lanes. The remaining portion of the freeway to be expanded is expected to finish around the same time as a $10 billion manufacturing plant being built by Foxconn.