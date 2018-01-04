Quantcast
Milwaukee officials weigh termination of two American Sewer Services contracts

Milwaukee officials weigh termination of two American Sewer Services contracts

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 4, 2018 2:40 pm

Responding to a pair of scandals involving gun-toting contractors and a cooler bedecked with racist stickers, Milwaukee officials are considering cancelling a pair of contracts with Rubicon-based American Sewer Services.

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter.

