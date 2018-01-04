Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Nehls turns firing into opportunity of lifetime

Nehls turns firing into opportunity of lifetime

By: Chris Thompson January 4, 2018 11:36 am

Tyler Nehls had a really good idea, and it got him fired.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo