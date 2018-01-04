Power restored to 19,000 in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — We Energies says power has been restored to 19,000 customers in Kenosha who lost service in the bitter cold.

Two high schools in Kenosha were opened as shelters for those without power late Wednesday. The Salvation Army also opened its doors.

The City County building which houses law enforcement and emergency management, as well as Froedert Hospital South, were among the places that lost power.

Officials say We Energies lost a transmission source from American Transmission Company that feeds three substations. Extra utility crews worked into the night to restore service.